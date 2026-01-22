Six hurt in crash north of Aylmer
Six people, including three pedestrians, were injured after a serious collision on Imperial Road in the Township of Malahide.
Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Const. Jeff Beaumaster reported that on Thursday, January 22, at 1:18 a.m., OPP officers, along with Malahide Fire and Elgin paramedics, responded to a three-vehicle collision involving a minivan and two sedans on Imperial Road between College Line and Ron McNeil Line.
A motor vehicle struck three pedestrians who were helping someone whose vehicle was stuck in a ditch.
Six people, including three who were in vehicles, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The surrounding roads were closed for a few hours but have since re-opened.
The investigation is continuing and updates will be provided when available.
