Syed Hasan a world-traveller

Syed Hasan, the proprietor at Moe’s Variety on Talbot Street in St. Thomas, is determined to travel to all the countries in the world. He has visited 189 countries already and is actively planning trips to the final eight on his personal list, including North Korea, Venezuela, Sudan, Nauru, Mali and The Republic of the Niger, Chad, and The Central African Republic. They are among the world’s most dangerous destinations. For full details on his adventures, see the Jan. 7 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/contributed)