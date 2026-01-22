Three teens charged in Aylmer shooting

Aylmer Police have charged three teen boys in connection with a shot fired into a home in town on Tuesday, Jan. 20, just after 3 p.m.

Police were called to a house after a resident believed a projectile had struck a window.

An investigation quickly determined that a bullet fired from outside had struck a window and continued through to hit a door inside, while residents were at home.

Police then went to a nearby home, where a .22-calibre rifle was seized.

Police Chief Kyle Johnstone said the identities of the three charged teens, two 14 and one 16 couldn’t be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One of the three was released on conditions, including to appear in court in future.

The other two, both on bail for unrelated previous charges, were held for a hearing and then remanded into custody.

