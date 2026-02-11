Backyard chickens on the way in Bayham

Following a plea from a resident Thursday, Feb. 5, Bayham councillors went against staff advice and approved backyard chickens in the municipality.

Kristen Young spoke during the two-minute open forum at the start of the meeting before Bylaw Enforcement Officer Mark Russell presented his report recommending not proceeding with backyard chickens.

She suggested a time-limited pilot project.

She pointed to surrounding municipalities that concerns about noise, pests and waste associated with backyard chickens could be managed through rules.

“If larger and denser municipalities can do this successfully, it stands to reason that Bayham is well positioned to do the same,” Ms. Young asserted.

