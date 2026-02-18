Best winter for snowmobilers

This winter has been the best in 20 years for local snowmobilers, Poplar Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club President Martin Baelde said Saturday, Feb. 18… but it almost didn’t happen.

Coming into this winter, the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs had expected to have to cut 20 percent of its 30,000 kilometres of groomed trails across the province to save money.

The federation, which provides, among other things, insurance for clubs, would have cut out both Poplar Ridge and one other small club entirely as part of those cuts, Mr. Baelde said, because they were in an area least likely to get the depth of snow and cold temperatures that were suited for trails.

On Dec. 4, though, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced $4-million in additional funding that allowed the federation to cancel its cuts.

The Polar Ridge club had to scramble to get landowner agreements in place for this winter but managed to do so.

And what a winter it’s been.

For the full story, see the Feb. 18 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)