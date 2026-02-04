The competition was intense but fun loving at the Jason Geerts Memorial U7 Jamboree on Jan. 31, at the East Elgin Community Complex, in Aylmer. The Jamboree is named in honour of Jason Geerts, who died in 2019 at the age of 35 years after struggling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease. Jason was a coach within the Aylmer Minor Hockey Program and also played Junior C with the Aylmer Spitfires for several years. His two sons were active in the Aylmer Minor Hockey Program and still play hockey in and around Aylmer. Both were refereeing during the Jamboree. Here, Dorchester White and Point Edward exchanged more goals than could be counted by fans. (AE/ Joe Konecny)