Kinsmen donate $1,000 in food to Corner Cupboard

Aylmer Kinsmen Club members Joe Gaudette, left, Al Bradford, Robert Jans, Stacey Gaudette, Andy Beck, Perry Babb, Paul Bode, Doug Waite, Jack Gaudette and Harrison Bates wheeled four grocery cart loads of food purchased from Miller’s Independent grocery store in Aylmer to East Elgin Community Assistance Program’s Corner Cupboard food bank next door on Saturday morning, Feb. 19. The club donated $1,000 in supplies as part of Kin Kindness Week, which Mr. Beck said was “a dedicated time to celebrate and encourage acts of kindness within our community. It’s about fostering a culture of care, respect, and support, where every gesture, big or small, contributes to creating a positive environment for everyone. The week reminds us that kindness is more than an action; it’s a mindset that strengthens connections, builds trust, and promotes well-being. By practicing kindness, we not only uplift others but also inspire a ripple effect that makes our workplace and community stronger, safer, and more inclusive.” (AE/Rob Perry)