“Mayor Joe” lauded by chamber members

Guests and members at the St. Thomas and District Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lunch With The Mayors bid a fond – albeit premature – farewell to Mayor Joe Preston, Wednesday, Feb. 11. at the Memorial Centre in St. Thomas.

After eight years on the job, Mayor Preston announced Feb. 10 that he will not run for office in the October 2026 municipal election.

About 220 Chamber of Commerce guests expressed their gratitude for Mayor Preston’s community service through applause and cheers in what was likely his last Lunch With The Mayors, and he promised to remain committed to his mayoral duties leading up to the election.

Once his term in office ends, however, Mayor Preston said he intends to spend more time engaging with family members in and around Oliphant, Ontario, while also minding his three Wendy’s restaurants in Elgin County, and travelling to some warmer climates.

“I will not be running for mayor in the fall of 2026, but I’ve got eight more months to finish a lot of work that we’ve got going on,” Mayor Preston told the audience.

For the full story, see the Feb. 18 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Joe Konecny)