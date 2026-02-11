PSTR faces $500,000 bridge repair bill

Post Stanley Terminal Rail (PSTR) has confirmed that its temporary suspension of all operations is due to the discovery of “serious erosion” under the south abutment of the historic railway bridge across Kettle Creek in Port Stanley.

A preliminary estimate of the cost to repair the damaged bridge is $500,000, PSTR President Dan Vernackt said in a statement on Feb. 8.

“This is a serious blow for PSTR,” according to Mr. Vernackt. “The unexpected nature of this damage and the scale of the required repairs will make recovery difficult, but safety must always come first.

“This is the greatest engineering hurdle we’ve faced in our 43-year history, but we will get this fixed safely, correctly and as soon as possible.”

