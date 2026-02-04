“St. Thomas Sally” predicts six more weeks of winter
After consulting with St. Thomas Sally, the mural groundhog, Mayor Joe Preston announced Monday, Feb. 2, that there would be six more weeks of winter. The third annual Groundhog Day ceremony attracted a dozen spectators for the 7:30 a.m. prognostication. It was held at Westlake Evan Park beside the St. Thomas Library. (AE/contributed by Brian Wilsdon)
