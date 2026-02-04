St. Thomas support services stressed by cold weather

Frigid winter weather conditions in St. Thomas have put local support services to the test.

The homeless and transient populations are seeking shelter at warming stations at the Joe Thornton Community Centre, 75 Caso Crossing, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as 24/7 emergency shelter at The Inn St Thomas-Elgin, 10 Princess Avenue.

Both provide safe, heated spaces, while The Inn also offers showers, meals and an opportunity to break the homelessness cycle.

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH), Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) and other local organizations have also ramped up services to manage the community’s needs in the cold.

“Basically, anybody that’s on restriction, who has been suspended, they’re all able to come in out of the cold,” The Inn Executive Director Brian Elliot said in an interview. “It’s like amnesty.

“We’re not aware of anybody that’s unsheltered out in the community and right now, we’re not at capacity, so that’s great,” added Mr. Elliot. The Inn offers 55 spaces for the homeless, plus a dining room that serves as an overnight warming space.