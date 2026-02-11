Warm memories made building igloo

Abe Knelsen of St. Thomas and sons Lucas, 10, and Sam, 12, recently took advantage of frigid temperatures to build a creatively colourful igloo in their front yard.

Abe, a realtor, said he and his wife Elissa have lived in their home for 13 years, with both sons growing up there.

“I don’t think you could do this most years,” he observed in an interview.

They realized that weather forecasts called for daily high temperatures to be in the minus-teens, and colder than -20C at night, for 15 days in a row.

As for why it’s in the front yard, “We just kind of wanted to share it, as it turned.”

And they’ve had a lot of people staring toward their home, wondering what they were up to, he chuckled. It became a source of fascination for all the neighbours.

