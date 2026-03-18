Night Market at Summers Corners Public School

Grade 7 and 8 pupils at Summers Corners Public School, in an annual entrepreneurial showcase, started their own businesses, with products offered for sale to staff and fellow pupils during the day on Wednesday, March, 11, and, pictured here, at night for family members and the general public. The event recorded almost $14,000 in sales. At Henna Bloom, Kamryn MacInnis, left, and Zainab Altlee, both in Gr. 7, showed a henna treatment they’d applied to the hand of Amelia Thorpe, a visiting Gr. 5 pupil from Springfield Public School. More pictures in the March 18 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)