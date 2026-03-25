Playoff time for AMHA’s U11 White team

Jed Parry of Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 11 White team hustled the puck down the ice during a playoff game against Lambton Shores at East Elgin Community Complex on Sunday, March 22. Coach Abe Redecop said the best-of-three series has been a challenge for the Aylmer squad. “They have been a tough opponent for us. Our boys have been battling hard and have really come together as a team in the last half of the season.” After Aylmer won the first game, Lambton on Sunday came back from a three-goal deficit to tie the score, and eked out a win in a shootout that followed the end of regulation play. The outcome of the series will be determined in the third game, to be played in Forest on Tuesday, March 31, starting at 7 p.m. “We are looking forward to our final game and hope to keep the momentum going!” (AE/Rob Perry)