Repair of railway bridge near completion

Post Stanley Terminal Rail hopes to be back in business in May.

The popular tourist attraction cancelled all operations effective Dec. 12, 2025 after the discovery of “serious erosion” under the south abutment of the historic railway bridge across Kettle Creek in Port Stanley.

With about 25,000 riders a year now, PSTR has operated as a tourist attraction in Elgin County for more than four decades, with vintage rolling stock running along the 11 km former London and Port Stanley Railway line between Port Stanley and St. Thomas.

“They have begun the repairs,” PSTR President Dan Vernackt told the Aylmer Express in a statement on March 15. “Sheet pile is being driven around the base of the abutment.

“Once that is done, it (the space created by erosion) will be pumped full of grout,” he added. “Weather and river conditions dependant, hopefully the river work will be completed by April 3.

“We cancelled Easter this year as the timing was too close,” said Mr. Vernackt. “The plan is to be up and running by May 2.”

For the full story, see the March 18 edition of The Aylmer Express.