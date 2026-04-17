Aylmer man flourishes in quilting

Aylmer’s Len Adams was a rare masculine figure in a sea of women at the April 10 Quilts in Bloom Show hosted by the Shedden Agricultural Society at the Southwold Keystone Complex recently.

Mr. Adams has combined his background in information technology with an understanding of woodworking to establish a satisfying business in retirement as a surface quilting artist.

Surface quilting artists blend design and stitching techniques with various dyes, paints, and prints to create layered wall art that elevates the 19th century image of patchwork quilts – made from small scraps of leftover fabric – generated in quilting bees.

His Quilt Mason Inc., on John Street South, in Aylmer, with its intricate textile creations and specialized services, are known across the Ontario quilt show circuit, including Sarnia, Chatham, St. Mary’s, East Gwillimbury, Oxford County and London.

“Men like machinery and if men found out how many gadgets you can buy and machinery you can use when you’re quilting, they would all line up,” Mr. Adams mused at Friday’s event.

For the full story, see the April 15 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Joe Konecny)