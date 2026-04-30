Barricaded individual in Vienna arrested

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police advised the public on Thursday, April 30, about an increased police presence in Vienna due to an ongoing investigation involving a barricaded individual.

On Thursday, April 30, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Elgin County OPP, with assistance from the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Canine Unit, and crisis negotiators, responded to a Centre Street address in Vienna.

A person wanted by police was arrested just before 8:30 p.m.

Centre Street had been closed at Fulton Street, but was reopened after the arrest.