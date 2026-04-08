“Old School” Cerna scoffs at employee incentives

Malahide Councillor Rick Cerna, apologizing along the way to what he considered an excellent township staff, still couldn’t contain himself when he learned of new incentives being proposed to help with the recruitment and retention of municipal employees there.

But Deputy Mayor Mark Widner, at that council meeting Thursday, April 2, supported the changes, observing that the township’s search for a new finance director had opened his eyes to the need for a small municipality like Malahide to offer special enticements in order just to get workers to join the township, let alone stay there.

Among the incentives being offered is the opportunity to work remotely (essentially from home) up to two days a week, though Human Resources Manager Sue Loewen stressed that was subject to a supervisor’s approval and the needs of the municipality to have enough staff at its offices to serve the public in person.

The changes being proposed were in line with what other similar municipalities were offering, she said and would strengthen the township’s ability to attract and retain qualified staff members and, by spelling out what was allowed, simplify the administration of employees.

The most significant change, she said, was to offer new employees three weeks a year of vacation to start instead of the Employee Standards Act minimum of two weeks and then adding one week for every five years of township employment.

For the full story, see the April 8 edition of The Aylmer Express.