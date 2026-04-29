Rising fuel, fertilizer costs hurting farmers

by Jayden Davis

AE Journalism Intern

Elgin County farmers are watching fuel and fertilizer prices closely as spring planting begins, with global energy instability and rising input costs creating an expensive start to the growing season.

The federal government has temporarily suspended federal excise taxes on gasoline and diesel, effective as of Apr. 20. The cut was projected to save 10 cents a litre on gas, and four cents a litre on diesel (which was already taxed at a lower rate, with the four-cent reduction bringing it to zero federal excise tax).

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the excise tax suspension on Apr. 14, with it lasting until Labour Day, Sept. 7.

Federal opposition Conservatives argued the cut was not enough amid rising energy costs. They called for a suspension to the industrial carbon tax and clean-fuel standards, and to extend the tax break until the end of the year.

Greg Fentie, president of the Elgin Federation of Agriculture, was asked if the diesel cuts would make an impact on farmers.

“Well if diesel is up 80 cents to a dollar, you tell me,” Mr. Fentie said. “It’s a drop in the bucket, but, hey, I’ll take it. We’ll take anything we can to help get this crop in the ground in an affordable manner. But, what else are you supposed to do?”

For the full story, see the April 29 edition of The Aylmer Express.