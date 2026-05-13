Aylmer “The Little Engine that Could”?

Deputy Mayor Pete Barbour asserted at an Aylmer council meeting Wednesday, May 6, that the town, like “The Little Engine that Could”, would be able to successfully undertake what’s now a $6.9-million project to expand Old Town Hall, despite its cost.

However, Councillor Kathryn Desrosiers, who’s already filed her nomination papers to become the town’s next mayor, argued “financial reality” had to be taken into consideration.

She was backed by Cr. Jason Rauhe. Earlier this year, both voted against proceeding with further planning for an $8.9-million Old Town Hall expansion, and this time, they voted, ironically, against reducing the scale of the project to an estimated cost of $6.9-million.

They both made clear they continue to oppose the project, even though a majority of councillors voted earlier to proceed with it.

In any case, the actual go-ahead for construction will be left to the new council, which will take office after municipal elections in October.

For the full story, see the May 13 edition of The Aylmer Express.