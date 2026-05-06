Flack: $4-million to provide 8,000 with doctor or nurse-practitioner

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Rob Flack in St. Thomas on Friday afternoon, May 1, announced just over $4-million in funding to the Elgin Ontario Health Team so it can connect 8,000 local residents to a primary family doctor or nurse-practitioner by May of 2027.

He also unveiled $10-million in provincial funding for similar work in London-Middlesex, where the goal will be to connect 22,000 residents with primary care professionals.

Mike McMahon, chief executive officer of the Thames Valley Family Health Team, hosted the announcement at the CASO station in St. Thomas.

He said a prior step had been establishing the Elgin Community Health Hub, where so far 400 residents were being served by health care professionals in “a lifetime relationship,” not just a short-term solution.

“We’re all trying to bring primary care close to home,” he added.

For more, see the May 6 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)