“Stand On Guard for Thee”

East Elgin Secondary School visual arts teacher Robert Ponzio was on hand as a mural, “On Guard for Thee,” painted by EESS students was installed on the exterior of Colonel Talbot Branch 81, Royal Canadian Legion, in Aylmer on Thursday, April 30. The 33 young artists painted a large-format self-portrait on individual panels which, when joined together, formed the mural. The Aylmer Legion donated $1,000 and Port Burwell-Bayham Legion $500, and the Aylmer branch subsequently applied for a town grant to reproduce the portraits on exterior sign boards for permanent installation on the Legion, which this year is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding. Mr. Ponzio stated, “Art is a universal language. These kids are learning how to speak, and now their voices will be heard on the side of a building that has stood for this community for a hundred years. That’s extraordinary.” The Legion will officially unveil the mural to the public on Saturday, May 23. (AE/Rob Perry)