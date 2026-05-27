Turning Old Imperial Market into an event space

Comedian Matt Falk of Winnipeg, Manitoba, brought his act to the Old Imperial Market in Aylmer on Friday night, May 22. A crowd of about 200 was soon laughing away, enjoying the show. The Market organized the event in part to showcase that, in addition to weekly farm markets, it was also available for use as an event space, as well as for filming television shows and movies.

A story, and an interview with Mr. Falk, are in the May 27 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)