Aylmer man charged with manslaughter

An Aylmer man, 46, has been charged with manslaughter in connenction with the death of a woman, 28.

St. Thomas Police reported Tuesday afternoon, June 9, that emergency services had responded to an address in downtown St. Thomas on May 30 after a woman was found to be unresponsive.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Branch examined the circumstances surrounding her death.

Through the investigation, officers identified James Friesen, 46, as the man who had allegedly supplied the substance that caused the woman’s death.

On Monday, June 8, St. Thomas officers found Mr. Friesen in Aylmer and arrested him.

In addition to manslaughter, he’s been charged with drug trafficking.

He was remanded into custody after a court appearance.