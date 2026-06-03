Cam Reid captains Rangers to Memorial Cup

Aylmer native and Kitchener Rangers captain Cameron Reid emerged victorious, winning the Canadian Hockey League Memorial Cup on Sunday, May 31 in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The Rangers won the final 6-2 against the Everett Silvertips of Washington state, going undefeated with a 4-0 record through the tournament. Cam assisted on two power play goals early in the third period, scored by Jack Pridham and Sam O’Reilly

“It’s pretty exciting, you feel a little relieved now,” Cam said in an interview with The Express. “It’s a long season especially, so to get that reward at the end of the season, it just feels really nice.”

Cam scored 15 goals and had 41 assists during the 2025-2026 Ontario Hockey League regular season, and scored two goals and had 12 assists during the 2026 OHL playoffs.

Last year, Cam was drafted in the first round of the National Hockey League’s 2025 entry draft by the Nashville Predators.

For the full story, see the June 3 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/contributed photo)