Come From Away draws sold-out crowds at St. Joe’s

Grade 12 student Lucas Wall, left, acting as Gander, N.L., Mayor Claude Elliott, watched as “Come From Away” cast members acted as if they were taking shots of screech (rum) at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School on Friday, June 5. During this portion of the musical, unplanned international visitors to the province take part in a “Screeching In” ceremony, a Newfoundland welcome that also involves kissing a cod. (AE/Hayden King)

For the full story, see the June 10 edition of The Aylmer Express.