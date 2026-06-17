Flack: home ownership should be affordable

Ontario Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack, who’s also MPP for Elgin-Middlesex and London, second for right, toured all the Home Hardware stores and building centres in his riding Monday, June 15, ending up at Geerlinks in St. Thomas, where he spoke about the provincial government’s efforts to spur on housing growth. He was joined by Doug Tarry of Doug Tarry Homes, left, St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston and Ian White, president and chief executive officer of Home Hardware Canada. For the full story, see the June 20 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)