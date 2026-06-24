Lynden Door plans Aylmer plant

Lynden Door of Washington State and British Columbia had purchased 20 acres of land in Aylmer’s AIM Park and plans a manufacturing plant there creating 60 to 100 new jobs for this area.

The company already has an Alliance Door Canada Products distribution centre in St. Thomas.

John Ridder, president of Alliance Door Products Canada, part of the Lynden Door Family of Companies, said that the company, in response to growing customer demand in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, first looked for existing manufacturing facilities for sale in Brantford, Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg, but didn’t find a suitable property.

“We started looking for industrial/manufacturing land in Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Aylmer,” he said, as well as seeking a building contractor.

“We appreciated meeting with the economic development directors/managers in each municipality to learn more about each community.

“It stood out to us that Aylmer and Elgin County had done some real research to what the community needs going forward including attracting new businesses as well as providing appropriate housing stock to support community growth.

“As a privately-held company, we align with some of Aylmer’s culture and heritage and believe that we can collaborate with the town on many things.”

For the full story, see the June 24 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/contributed)