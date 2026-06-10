Maureen Wellwood promoted brigadier general

Family and friends trekked to Ottawa to see Maureen Wellwood, front and centre, daughter of Mike and Mary-Anne Wellwood of Aylmer promoted to brigadier-general in the Canadian Armed Forces on June 2. Her supporters included, front, from left: cousins Kate Wellwood and Major Emily Warnock, Brigadier-General Wellwood, aunt Barbara Warnock, mother Mary-Anne Wellwood, friend Shereen Telfer and father Mike Wellwood; and back: cousin Mark Wellwood, spouse Naran Leseigneur, friend Kim Double, brother Geoff Wellwood, uncle Robert Warnock and friend Larry Telfer.

For a full story, see the June 10 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/contributed)