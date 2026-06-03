Popping the chutes at 301 miles an hour

Otis Symon of Springfield has become one of just three licensed jet-dragster drivers in Ontario and, during recent testing, got his race car, powered by a J-85 jet engine, up to 301 miles per hour.

He and the car will be making demonstration races at St. Thomas Dragway in Sparta for its Sportsman Spectacular Weekend, June 12 – 14.

He’s only half of his racing team, with the other half being his wife Kristy.

For decades they, and for a time their children, travelled across North America, competing with a variety of drag-racing vehicles.

Otis is originally from Mossley, and as a youngster his cousin John Carter was a drag racer.

When he was 12, he’d be picked up by his cousin, and they’d go to St. Thomas Dragway in Sparta.

“That’s how I got hooked on racing. It’s all about the adrenaline rush, the excitement.”

For the full story, see the June 3 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/contributed picture)