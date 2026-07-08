Police cadet dies, second critically injured in crash

A Durham Regional Police cadet was killed and a second critically injured in a crash at Imperial Road and College Line in Malahide on Tuesday, July 7, around 11:30 a.m. The cadet who died was the driver of a sedan, while the injured cadet was a passenger in the same vehicle, which was in collision with a transport truck. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The two cadets were travelling to the Ontario Police College for training, Durham Police Chief Peter Moreira said in a statement.

The names of the two cadets have not yet been released.

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police are conducting the crash investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and OPP Forensic Identification Services. (AE/Jayden Davis)