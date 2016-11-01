News
Skaters took to one of the ice rinks at East Elgin Community Complex Saturday night, Dec. 31, as it hosted its annual Family New Year's Eve celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition to inflatable amusements, craft tables and face painti ... read more »
Families welcome 2017 at Complex
Springfield PS goes comical for Christmas
Strumming a tune at holiday concert
Sports and Recreation
Nick Knechtel of host East Elgin Secondary School get set to fire the puck into the West Elgin Secondary School end during a boys hockey game at East Elgin Community Complex, Tuesday, Dec. 20. EESS won the game 3-0, with goalie Blake Z ... read more»
Peewee LL2 Flames win Christmas tournament
Shutout for Blake Zehr as EESS beats WESS 3-0
Obituaries
Froese, Peter of Aylmer died on Dec. 23 in his 64th year. The funeral service was held at The Aylmer Missionary Church on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Interment, Orwell Cemetery. Donations to the Aylmer Missionary Church would be appreciated. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com
Moldowan, Theresa of Aylmer died on Sunday, Dec. 25 in her 83rd year. The funeral service was held from the Kebbel Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the H. A. Kebbel Funeral Home, Aylmer. Cremation will follow. Interment, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com
Savage, Audrey Elenor of St. Andrews Terrace, Cambridge and formerly of Aylmer and Ingoldsby Haliburton County died on Tuesday Dec. 27 in her 90th year. Visitation at Kebbel Funeral Home on Monday Jan. 2 from 1 – 4 p.m. There will be no formal service. Cremation has taken place. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com.
Peters, Abram of Straffordville died on Friday Dec. 23, in his 69th year. The funeral service was held at EMMC, Summers Corners on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. Interment, Aylmer Cemetery. Share memories or condolences at
kebbelfuneralhome.com
Steen (Hewson), Ruby of St. Thomas died on Thursday, Dec. 22 in her 90th year. The funeral was held Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the H. A. Kebbel Funeral Home, Aylmer. Interment, Orwell Cemetery. Donations to the St. Thomas- Elgin General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Share memories or condolences at
kebbelfuneralhome.com
Lock, William Anstey of Aylmer and formerly of Port Perry and Oshawa died on Monday, Dec. 26 in his 87th year. Visitation at the H. A. Kebbel Funeral Home, Aylmer on Tuesday January 3 from 7-9 p.m. where a service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the 420 Oshawa Wing at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Groveside Cemetery, Brooklin. Donations to the Col. Talbot Branch 81 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Aylmer or the Royal Canadian Airforce Association 420 Oshawa Wing would be appreciated. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.comView all obituaries »
