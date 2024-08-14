Big crowd at Aylmer Fair
The 176th Aylmer Fair last weekend, enjoying mild weather and no rain, recorded an attendance of more than 11,000 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
That’s up – way up – from 7,000 last year.
“Amazing,” Fair President Randy Laur said on Monday, “It was better than I ever expected.
“I haven’t seen crowds here that big in it seems like forever.”
The Friday attendance was 4,000, not including children 12 and younger who got in free before 6 p.m., 6,000 on Saturday and 1,000 on Sunday.
For more details and many more photos, see the Aug. 14 edition of The Aylmer Express.
(AE/Rob Perry)