Eagles down Parkside 27-20

Madi Wiebe of East Elgin Secondary School shot for the Woodstock Huron Park hoop during a Junior girls basketball game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, their last of the regular season. EESS won 39-19 to finish the season with a record of seven wins and one loss, putting it in second place in Thames Valley Southeast in a tie with Parkside Collegiate Institute. East Elgin will take on sixth-place Lord Dorchester Secondary School in a Southeast quarterfinal in Aylmer on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 4:30 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)