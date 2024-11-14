Voters express sentiments over Conservative nomination

Andrew Lawton, of London, was installed as the Conservative Party of Canada nominee for the Elgin–St. Thomas–London South riding on Saturday, Nov. 9. Mr. Lawton bested Central Elgin candidate Anthony Shields, who was endorsed by current MP Karen Vecchio.

The race to become the CPC candidate in the next federal election followed MP Vecchio’s announcement July 30 that she would not seek re-election after 10 years in office.

As reported in the Nov. 6 edition of the Aylmer Express, Bradley Clift, the local riding association’s vice-president, said that journalists were not allowed to observe the nomination meeting.

The Express interviewed several people exiting the Nov. 9 meeting, held at the St. Anne’s Centre, on Morrison Drive in St. Thomas.

Bill Riddell and Karen Southworth, of St. Thomas, agreed the nomination process may have been procedurally flawed, but they still embraced “the Conservative way” and voted for Mr. Lawton.

For more information, see the Nov. 13 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Joe Konecny)