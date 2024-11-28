Measles alert issued by health unit

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, Nov. 27, reported a potential risk of the public being exposed to measles through an unimmunized child, who was currently hospitalized for treatment.

One exposure risk occurred at Aylmer Ultrasound and Aylmer Family Dental Clinic on Talbot Street West on Thursday, Nov. 21, between 2:30 and 5:30plm.

The other was at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital emergency department on Saturday, Nov. 23, between 9 p.m. through to 2:36 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Southwestern said it didn’t know if the child’s case was linked to a recent cluster of cases reported in early November.

It’s contacting people known to have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

