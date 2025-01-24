Malahide cuts off EECAP support

Malahide council, sitting as committee of the whole on Thursday, Jan. 16, ruled that East Elgin Community Assistance Program (EECAP), which runs Corner Cupboard food bank, East Elgin Christmas Care and other welfare programs, doesn’t need financial support from the township this year.

EECAP received a $3,000 “community grant” last year from Malahide and asked for $5,000 this year.

A grants review committee, in its report, noted that EECAP helped residents in Malahide and Aylmer “with food security, rent, utilities, warm clothing, footwear, gifts for teens and Christmas Care packages.

The committee recommending rejecting the $5,000 grant requested this year stating “The Township previously approved the East Elgin Community Assistance Program’s grant request for $3,000.

“However, the financial information provided in this year’s application does not demonstrate the same level of financial need as was evident in the previous year’s submission.”

For the full story, check the Jan. 22 edition of The Aylmer Express (AE/Rob Perry)