Caring at Christmas

Karen Weverink, front, helped fill boxes with canned food while her mother Sue Monk waited for more items to arrive at her station during the Aylmer Christmas Care food hamper packing at Immanuel Christian School on Friday morning, Dec. 23. The food hampers, filled with everything needed to make a full Christmas dinner with all the trimmings plus enough food to last through the holidays, were delivered later that day to 224 less fortunate families and individuals (for a total of 806 people) in Aylmer and East Elgin.