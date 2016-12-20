Cleaning up for Christmas at South Dorchester PS

Grade 6 pupils Willia m Rochus, as Ralph, left, and Shaune Douglas, as Benny, played school custodians in the dress rehearsal of South Dorchester Public School’s production of I Need a Christmas Vacation on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. Two performances of the concert, which included skits and songs by various pupils in all grades at the school, were to take place the next day, one at 9:30 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m.