 

Turkey lunch for Port Burwell pupils

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016

webpbpsturkeyVolunteers served  turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and rolls during a free holiday lunch for all pupils at Port Burwell Public School, Wednesday, Dec. 21. The meal, an annual tradition, was provided by the school’s Very Involved Parents group and Vienna’s Bayham Family Table. After eating, the 170 PBPS pupils got to meet with Santa Claus.

Photography by : Rob Perry

