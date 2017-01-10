Craig VanYmeren off to Tankard for fourth time

Sparta area resident and local curler Craig VanYmeren will return to this year’s Men’s Ontario Recharge with Milk Tankard in Cobourg Jan. 29-Feb. 5. It will be his fourth appearance in as many years.

The Tankard is the annual Ontario men’s curling championship with the winner representing the province at the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier, the Canadian men’s championship, in St. John’s, Newfoundland March 4-12.

Mr. VanYmeren’s team, based out of the Dundas Granite Club, is skipped by Scott Bailey. Mr. VanYmeren is lead.

His fiancée Ginger Coyle will join him in Cobourg as a member of a rink that qualified for the 2017 Women’s Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts championship.

Ms. Coyle plays third or vice with a rink skipped by Heather Heggestad based out of The Thornhill Club.

The winner of the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts goes on to represent the province at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts national championship that is being held in St. Catharines, Feb. 18-26.