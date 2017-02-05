Spitfires fall to Dolphins in OT

Aylmer Jr. C Spitfires starting goaltender Andrew Harriman-Duke made a pad save off of a Dorchester Dolphins shot during the last home game of the regular season for the Spitfires at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday night, Feb. 4. The Spitfires lost in overtime 3-2. Harriman-Duke was the second star of the game after making 55 saves on 58 Dorchester shots against him. In Exeter the night before (Friday, Feb. 3), the Spitfires fell to the Hawks 4-3, again in overtime. The Spitfires played their last game of the regular season in Port Stanley on Sunday, Feb. 5. Regardless of the outcome of that game, Aylmer will finish the regular season in third place in the Yeck Division and will face Port Stanley in the first round of the playoffs.