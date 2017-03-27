Festival Concert at St. John’s United
Monday, March 27th, 2017
Dan Jones of Wheatley, left, accompanied Jen Prince of London as she belted out a song during a “Festival Concert” at St. John’s United Church in Springfield, Sunday afternoon, March 26. Concerts are held every four weeks starting at 1:30 p.m., with admission by donation. The church also hosts an informal “musicians’ circle” most other Sundays from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Photography by : Rob Perry
