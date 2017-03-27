Fun at the Aylmer Express photo booth

The Aylmer Express hosted a photo booth for attendees at the Aylmer Home, Garden & Rec show the weekend of March 24-26. Those stopping by the booth were encouraged to get comfortable (and a bit goofy) in a living room suite, which Express staff were reminding visitors was not complete without a copy of The Aylmer Express. Here are the photos from the booth. If you wish to purchase a photo reprint, please contact us at 519-773-3126 or email info@aylmerexpress.ca

Regretfully, a camera adjustment resulted in out of focus photos from Friday evening. While we have still posted those photos, we would like to extend our apologies.