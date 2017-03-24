Home, Garden and Rec Show opens

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek, left, Malahide Deputy Mayor Jim Jenkins and Bayham Mayor Paul Ens waited their turns as Aylmer Mayor Greg Currie successfully answered a trivia question celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday this year during an opening ceremony for the seventh annual Aylmer and East Elgin Home, Garden and Rec Show at East Elgin Community Complex, Friday night, March 24. The show, featuring scores of vendors, continues through Sunday afternoon.