Flood watch issued

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority issued a “flood outlook” statement on Thursday morning, May 4 in anticipation that there could be local flooding as a result of the weather forecast calling for heavy precipitation throughout the region over the next three days.

“Rain is expected to spread into most of Southwestern Ontario today and rainfall is predicted to be heavy at times,” CCCA water management technician Peter Dragunas stated in a media release. “Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Elgin County that heavy rain, 40 to 70 millimetres, is expected today through Saturday. The rain is anticipated to ease off by Saturday night.”

“Since the ground is already saturated from earlier rainfall this week, infiltration is expected to be minimal [and] consequent direct surface runoff to watercourses is anticipated. This, coupled with higher than normal channel flows, the potential exists for localized flooding in low-lying flood prone areas along open channels within the Catfish Creek Conservation Authorities watershed areas.”

“CCCA will continue to monitor rainfall and watershed conditions and will issue updates and recommendations as necessary. CCCA always recommends taking any necessary precautions to minimize the results of flood impacts of the Catfish Creek and its tributaries.”

“The public is encouraged to exercise extreme caution near open bodies of water, and to keep children and pets away from all waterways during adverse flow conditions.”

“Residents are advised to remove property from low-lying areas adjacent to streams, creeks ditches or other open bodies of water.”

“This flood outlook statement will remain in effect till Monday May 8 or until an update is issued and will then be adjusted accordingly. Residents are asked to closely watch local conditions and take appropriate responsible action. Updates will be made available if or when conditions warrant.”

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook statement on Wednesday afternoon, May 3.