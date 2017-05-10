Port Burwell man arrested in Windsor

A 26-year-old Port Burwell man was arrested in Windsor on Tuesday, May 9 after Ontario Provincial Police and Windsor Police officers staged a “high risk” traffic stop.

Essex County OPP Constable Jim Root said a member of the OPP Traffic Management Unit (TMU) at about 5 p.m. that day “observed a suspected wanted vehicle and male party travelling westbound on Highway 401 in Tecumseh.”

“The white Dodge pickup truck was followed by the officer into the City of Windsor where a joint service high risk motor vehicle traffic stop was conducted by members of the OPP and the Windsor Police Service,” Const. Root said.

The Port Burwell man was arrested at the scene “and is being returned to that jurisdiction to face yet to be determined criminal charges,” Const. Root continued. “A second man in the vehicle was arrested initially but released unconditionally.”

Walker Road near Grand Marais Road East in Windsor was closed for about 20 minutes.