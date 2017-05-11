Robotics fun in Springfield

Former Springfield Public School pupil and current St. Thomas St. Joseph’s Catholic High School Grade 9 student Nathan Cox launched a ball from one of two robots he and his teacher Norm Dinner brought with them from the St. Joe’s Renaissance Robotics team for a demonstration in front of Springfield PS’s Grade 3 to 6 pupils at Malahide Community Place and library on Thursday afternoon, May 11. The Renaissance Robotics pupil team members at St. Joe’s include designers, programmers, drivers and those that raise money for the program that builds robots for competitions. The program now has participation from 10 percent of the St. Joe’s student body.