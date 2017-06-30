A historic visit at the library

Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first Prime Minister, right, showed Logan Wolfe, 4, his pocket watch during a visit at Aylmer Old Town Hall Library on Friday morning, June 30. Looking on were Logan’s stepmom Tanya Olmsted, left, stepsister Paige Collins, 12, and brother Hayden, 7. Matthew Scholtz of Tillsonburg played Sir John A. Macdonald as part of the Aylmer Library’s celebration of the nation’s 150th anniversary that was observed the next day, Canada Day, Saturday, July 1.