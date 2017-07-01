Fireworks coming up in Aylmer
Saturday, July 1st, 2017
Local residents attending the annual Aylmer-Malahide celebration of Canada Day at East Elgin Community Complex Saturday night, July 1, about 6:30 p.m., had their pick of three inflatable amusements, along with facepainting, an animal display, cotton candy, food booths and live music. But the highlight, soon after dusk, will be an extended fireworks display.
Photography by : Rob Perry
